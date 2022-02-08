Anti encroachment operation continues in Sukkur

Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) Sukkur on Tuesday continued its anti-encroachment operation and removed various illegal structures across the city

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) Sukkur on Tuesday continued its anti-encroachment operation and removed various illegal structures across the city.

The TMA launched the campaign following directives of Deputy Commission (DC) Sukkur, Javed Maitlo and removed illegally constructed shops and many other structures in and around the city.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Sukkur, Adnan Yousif said that the TMA regularly conducted anti-encroachment campaigns to keep roads and footpaths clear. TMA officials said that it was a wrong impression that the TMA was unaware of the situation and did not care for the resolution of the problems being faced by the people.