UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-encroachment Operation Continues On Sixth Consecutive Day In Abbottabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 03:57 PM

Anti-encroachment operation continues on sixth consecutive day in Abbottabad

District Administration and Abbottabad Cantonment Board (ACB) continued anti-encroachment drive on Nullah Jab on the 6th consecutive day and cleared Bilal town

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :District Administration and Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) continued anti-encroachment drive on Nullah Jab on the 6th consecutive day and cleared Bilal town.

According to the Revenue department record actual size of Jab Nullah was 33 feet wide while owing to encroachment it was shrink to 10 feet only which is causing urban flooding in Abbottabad city, ACB has served notices to the encroachers to voluntarily remove their illegal structures within seven days otherwise building would be razed through the operation.

Assistant Commissioner Mujtaba Bharwana and Additional AC Ameen ul Hasanat were also present during the anti-encroachment drive at Bilal Town and Hassan Town.

While talking to the people on the occasion AC Mujtaba Bharwana said that according to the Revenue department the actual width of Jab Nullah was 33 feet while due to the encroachment the width was shortened to only 10 feet, we would clear all grabbed land of Nullah from encroachers, adding he said.

Mujtaba Bharwana said that in Bilal Town people have encroached Nullah Jab resulting in flash flood enters in the houses of low lying areas of Abbottabad, while giving an example of encroachment he said that when we check the document of a house beside Nullah Jab the actual area of the house was 9.5 Marlas while the house was constructed on 13.5 Marlas, we have served notices to all encroachers to voluntarily demolish their building within seven days.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Flood All From

Recent Stories

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

21 seconds ago

Iran registers record daily Covid caseload: minist ..

22 seconds ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

2 minutes ago

Intermittent rains, flash flood claim six lives in ..

2 minutes ago

Rawal,Potohar Police launch search operations in d ..

2 minutes ago

China Says US Main Source of Cyberattacks in World

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.