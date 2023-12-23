Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Operation Enters 4th Day

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Anti-encroachment operation enters 4th day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) In an effort to clear Lahore of encroachments, the district administration’s anti-encroachment operations are underway at various hotspots areas of the provincial capital on the fourth consecutive day here on Saturday.

During the operation conducted on College Road to Barkat Chowk, Township and Shah Allam Market to Circular Road, 28 encroachers were arrested; 25 shops were sealed; 35 sign boards were removed, and three truck-loads of confiscated items were shifted to the junkyard.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media on Saturday that anti-encroachment operations were carried out at four various points of the city while 98 individuals were arrested and 70 shops, restaurants were sealed during Friday's operation.

Three truck-loads of material including four hand carts were impounded.

Various sheds and makeshift structures were demolished with the help of heavy machinery. Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL), police and other departments are also taking part in the cleanup operation.

Rafia Haider said that as per instructions by the Punjab CM, the operation against encroachments would continue. The operation will ensure smooth traffic flow on busy roads and no leniency would be shown to those involved in encroachments, she warned.

The DC appealed to the public to report encroachments in any area after the operation. She urged citizens and traders to cooperate with the authorities in this regard.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Road Traffic Market Media

Recent Stories

Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricke ..

Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

58 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospit ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospital due to heart pain

1 hour ago
 Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India lose ..

Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India loses appeal before ITF

3 hours ago
 Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intima ..

Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intimate ceremony

3 hours ago
 Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination paper ..

Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination papers will conclude tomorrow

3 hours ago
 PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol be ..

PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol before PHC

3 hours ago
Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Austral ..

Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Australia

3 hours ago
 Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursda ..

Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursday

4 hours ago
 IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 20 ..

IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

7 hours ago
 AJK-based Christian community starts preparations ..

AJK-based Christian community starts preparations to celebrate Christmas with du ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan