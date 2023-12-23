Anti-encroachment operation enters 4th day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) In an effort to clear Lahore of encroachments, the district administration’s anti-encroachment operations are underway at various hotspots areas of the provincial capital on the fourth consecutive day here on Saturday.

During the operation conducted on College Road to Barkat Chowk, Township and Shah Allam Market to Circular Road, 28 encroachers were arrested; 25 shops were sealed; 35 sign boards were removed, and three truck-loads of confiscated items were shifted to the junkyard.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media on Saturday that anti-encroachment operations were carried out at four various points of the city while 98 individuals were arrested and 70 shops, restaurants were sealed during Friday's operation.

Three truck-loads of material including four hand carts were impounded.

Various sheds and makeshift structures were demolished with the help of heavy machinery. Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL), police and other departments are also taking part in the cleanup operation.

Rafia Haider said that as per instructions by the Punjab CM, the operation against encroachments would continue. The operation will ensure smooth traffic flow on busy roads and no leniency would be shown to those involved in encroachments, she warned.

The DC appealed to the public to report encroachments in any area after the operation. She urged citizens and traders to cooperate with the authorities in this regard.