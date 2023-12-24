Anti-encroachment operation enters 5th day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) In an effort to clear Lahore from encroachments, the district administration’s anti-encroachment operations continued at various points of the provincial capital on the fifth consecutive day here on Sunday.

During the operation conducted at Moon Market Allama Iqbal Town and Shahdra Mor to Begum Kot, 54 encroachers were arrested, 40 FIRs were got registered, 131 shops were sealed, 190 signboards and shed were removed, and three truck-load of confiscated items were shifted to junkyard.

In the five days of the operation, a total of 733 arrests have been made, 1256 structures, including signboards and sheds have been demolished. Moreover, 649 shops and restaurants have been sealed, 15 trucks of belongings, including 4 handcarts, have been seized, and 54 FIRs have been registered.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media that currently anti encroachment operations were carried out at various points of the city. Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), police and other departments were also taking part in the anti-encroachment operation.

Rafia Haider said that as per instructions given by the CM Punjab, the operation against encroachment will continue. The operation will persist to ensure smooth traffic flow on busy roads. No leniency will be shown towards those involved in encroachments, she warned. The DC appealed to the public to report encroachment if reoccur in any area after the operation. She urged citizens and traders to cooperate with the authorities in this regard.