Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Operation Enters 5th Day

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Anti-encroachment operation enters 5th day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) In an effort to clear Lahore from encroachments, the district administration’s anti-encroachment operations continued at various points of the provincial capital on the fifth consecutive day here on Sunday.

During the operation conducted at Moon Market Allama Iqbal Town and Shahdra Mor to Begum Kot, 54 encroachers were arrested, 40 FIRs were got registered, 131 shops were sealed, 190 signboards and shed were removed, and three truck-load of confiscated items were shifted to junkyard.

In the five days of the operation, a total of 733 arrests have been made, 1256 structures, including signboards and sheds have been demolished. Moreover, 649 shops and restaurants have been sealed, 15 trucks of belongings, including 4 handcarts, have been seized, and 54 FIRs have been registered.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media that currently anti encroachment operations were carried out at various points of the city. Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), police and other departments were also taking part in the anti-encroachment operation.

Rafia Haider said that as per instructions given by the CM Punjab, the operation against encroachment will continue. The operation will persist to ensure smooth traffic flow on busy roads. No leniency will be shown towards those involved in encroachments, she warned. The DC appealed to the public to report encroachment if reoccur in any area after the operation. She urged citizens and traders to cooperate with the authorities in this regard.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Traffic Sunday Market Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

13 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

22 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

22 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

22 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

22 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

22 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

22 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

22 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

22 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

22 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan