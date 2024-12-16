Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Operation Geared Up

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM

Anti-encroachment operation geared up

Multan Development Authority (MDA) teams has continued crackdown on anti-encroachment here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Multan Development Authority (MDA) teams has continued crackdown on anti-encroachment here on Monday.

MDA enforcement team cleared illegal encroachment from the the various areas of the city including Nawan Shehr, Kalma Chowk, Dera Adda, Aziz Hotal Chowk, Double Phatak Road and the surrounding ares of the city.

According to the spokesman, the instructions given by the Punjab government are fully implemented in the city for cleaner, greener Punjab. Teams conducted raids on daily basic at different areas and markets. He further added these actions taken to maintain cleanliness and strict action must be taken against any elements involved in encroachment. He appealed to citizens to cooperate with the team and discourage elements involved in spoiling beauty of the city.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Punjab Road Market From

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creator ..

Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creators Programme in partnership wit ..

11 minutes ago
 Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offe ..

Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offer creative exploration, advent ..

11 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 co ..

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 commercial properties on High Co ..

37 seconds ago
 Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam ..

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, others visit APS to ..

38 seconds ago
 Sindh govt announces initiatives for women develop ..

Sindh govt announces initiatives for women development

40 seconds ago
 Anti-encroachment operation geared up

Anti-encroachment operation geared up

41 seconds ago
DC chairs meeting to review different ongoing deve ..

DC chairs meeting to review different ongoing development works

43 seconds ago
 Free-of-cost TB treatment facilities being provide ..

Free-of-cost TB treatment facilities being provided to people; NA told

9 minutes ago
 Outlaws torture married woman

Outlaws torture married woman

9 minutes ago
 Finance minister briefs PBC on improvement in coun ..

Finance minister briefs PBC on improvement in country’s economy

9 minutes ago
 Muhammad Ali wins district-level Urdu essay compet ..

Muhammad Ali wins district-level Urdu essay competition

29 seconds ago
 Court sends 40 accused to jail

Court sends 40 accused to jail

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan