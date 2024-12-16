Anti-encroachment Operation Geared Up
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Multan Development Authority (MDA) teams has continued crackdown on anti-encroachment here on Monday.
MDA enforcement team cleared illegal encroachment from the the various areas of the city including Nawan Shehr, Kalma Chowk, Dera Adda, Aziz Hotal Chowk, Double Phatak Road and the surrounding ares of the city.
According to the spokesman, the instructions given by the Punjab government are fully implemented in the city for cleaner, greener Punjab. Teams conducted raids on daily basic at different areas and markets. He further added these actions taken to maintain cleanliness and strict action must be taken against any elements involved in encroachment. He appealed to citizens to cooperate with the team and discourage elements involved in spoiling beauty of the city.
