Anti-encroachment Operation Gears Up
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The district administration of Lahore has ramped up their anti-encroachment operations across the city, taking swift action to remove illegal street vendors and encroachments.
Several shops were sealed, goods confiscated, and numerous street vendors’ carts were seized as part of the ongoing crackdown.
Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Anum Fatima, a major operation was carried out along an 8-kilometer stretch of GT Road. The area was inspected twice by the Assistant Commissioner, resulting in the confiscation of various goods and the sealing of four shops for illegally placing merchandise outside. Additionally, one truckload of goods was seized during the operation.
Assistant Commissioner Shalimar emphasized that these measures are essential to restoring public spaces and ensuring the safety and order of the roadways.
In Kahna Nau, another anti-encroachment drive was led by Assistant Commissioner Nishter Saleem Aasi, who successfully seized another truck of goods placed illegally on the streets.
The operations are being conducted under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, who has directed the authorities to continue their efforts rigorously. He stressed that no tolerance will be shown for negligence in this campaign, ensuring a thorough approach to removing encroachments and maintaining public order.
