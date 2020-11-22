UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-encroachment Operation Goes On

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:20 PM

Anti-encroachment operation goes on

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Sunday carried out an anti-encroachment operation against encroachments and demolished illegal structures in the various parts of the provincial capital.

The anti-encroachment squad of the MCL removed encroachment materiel from Anarkali Market, Ferozpur Road, Mugalpura, Wapda Town, Shah Alam Market, Misri Shah and Garhi Shahu and shifted 10 truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed a total fine of Rs 22,800 on various shopkeepers said the MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings,make-shift shops along sides of various roads besides confiscating the belongings of the encroachers.

Related Topics

Lahore Fine Road Shah Alam Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

SSC reveals the winners of World Quality Day compe ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Kho ..

56 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi heads 17th session of GCC Join ..

56 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in WTCAâ€™s inter ..

56 minutes ago

National Day and Commemoration Day holidays announ ..

1 hour ago

UAE Climate Change Minister chairs 30th meeting of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.