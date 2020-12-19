UrduPoint.com
Anti-encroachment Operation Goes On

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 04:45 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Saturday carried out an anti-encroachment operation against encroachments and demolished illegal structures in the various parts of the provincial capital.

The anti-encroachment squad of the MCL removed encroachment materiel from Shahalam Market, Ravi Road, Mayo Hospital, Thokar Niaz Baigh, Kareem Block Market, Fatehgarh, G.

T Road Kotli, Jallo Mor, Mian Market Gulberg and shifted nine truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed a total fine of Rs 25,000 on various shopkeepers said the MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings,make-shift shops along sides of various roads, besides confiscating the belongings of the encroachers.

