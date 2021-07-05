UrduPoint.com
Anti-encroachment Operation Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration conducted anti-encroachment operation here at the clock tower roundabout and its adjacent eight bazaars and removed all illegal structures on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayyub Bukhari supervised the operation.

The anti-encroachment teams comprising metropolitan corporation and police removed all types of illegal shops set up on footpaths and roads and seized the articles of the shopkeepers and vendors.

AC said that operation against encroachments would continue in the district. He warned the shopkeepers to avoid illegal businesses otherwise stern legal action would be taken against them.

