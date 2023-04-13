UrduPoint.com

Anti-encroachment Operation Held

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration held an anti-encroachment operation in various areas of Ghulam Muhammad Abad locality here on Thursday.

The anti-encroachment teams, headed by Assistant Commissioner (City) Muhammad Zubair removed all types of encroachments from Sadar Bazaar, Kabootranwala Chowk and adjacent areas.

The teams seized the articles of shopkeepers which they had placed on footpaths or roads.

They also warned the shopkeepers to avoid setting up encroachments on roads otherwise they would have to face legal action.

