Anti-encroachment Operation Held
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 07:47 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Anti-encroachment squads removed all illegal set-ups in front of shops on Millat road and Gulifshan colony.
The squads confiscated articles of the shopkeepers they had displayed on footpaths and forwarded challan against them to the court.
According to Faisalabad Development Authority’s Director Estate Management-I Junaid Hassan Manj, the operations against encroachments will continue until footpaths are not cleared for peddlers.
He also warned the shopkeepers to avoid occupying the roads otherwise they will be booked.
