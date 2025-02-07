Anti-encroachment Operation Held
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority removed encroachments in residential and commercial areas under its control on Friday.
The anti-encroachment squads held a crackdown in bazaars and roads in Madina Town and Millat Town area with heavy machinery and demolished all illegal setups.
All illegal iron gates in University Town and Millat Town were removed. The teams also handed over two persons to Jhang bazar police who were attempting to occupy a plot under the control of the authority and registered a case against them.
