UrduPoint.com

Anti-encroachment Operation In Batta Thall Bazaar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:28 PM

Anti-encroachment operation in Batta Thall Bazaar

The district administration on Wednesday carried out a grand anti-encroachment operation in congested Batta Thall Bazaar near Bara tehsil

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration on Wednesday carried out a grand anti-encroachment operation in congested Batta Thall Bazaar near Bara tehsil.

According to Media Cell, Deputy Commissioner Office, the officials of Town-3 demolished over 110 encroached structures of different markets, houses, and shops.

Assistant Commissioner, Habibullah, and Additional Assistant Commissioner Aizaz Ahmad, and Enforcement Officer Iqbal Khan supervised the anti-encroachment operation.

After the clearance operation, the shopkeepers were directed to avoid encroachment in the future otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

Market Media

Recent Stories

New programme to support US companies women-owned ..

New programme to support US companies women-owned businesses seeking expansion t ..

5 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Iran, Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, is ..

Ambassador of Iran, Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, is playing a vital role in cultu ..

14 minutes ago
 Xi Says China Ready for Multilateral Cooperation W ..

Xi Says China Ready for Multilateral Cooperation With US Based on Mutual Respect

7 minutes ago
 Russian Military Detected US Air Force's Reconnais ..

Russian Military Detected US Air Force's Reconnaissance Plane Close to Russian B ..

7 minutes ago
 PAL to organize 'Saraiki Mili Mushaira' on Nov 12

PAL to organize 'Saraiki Mili Mushaira' on Nov 12

7 minutes ago
 Acting Afghan FM will arrive today in Islamabad

Acting Afghan FM will arrive today in Islamabad

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.