Anti-encroachment operation in Batta Thall Bazaar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration on Wednesday carried out a grand anti-encroachment operation in congested Batta Thall Bazaar near Bara tehsil.

According to Media Cell, Deputy Commissioner Office, the officials of Town-3 demolished over 110 encroached structures of different markets, houses, and shops.

Assistant Commissioner, Habibullah, and Additional Assistant Commissioner Aizaz Ahmad, and Enforcement Officer Iqbal Khan supervised the anti-encroachment operation.

After the clearance operation, the shopkeepers were directed to avoid encroachment in the future otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.