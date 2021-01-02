Anti-encroachment operation in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in various parts of the provincial capital, on Saturday.

The squad removed encroachment materiel in Badami Bagh, Akram Park, Circular Road, Fish Market, Nadeem Shaheed Road, Raiwind Road, Model Town Block-Q, Jallo Mor and shifted 12 truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed a total fine of Rs 27,800 on various shopkeepers, said a spokesman here.

The MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings,make-shift shops along sides of various roads besides confiscating the belongings of the encroachers.