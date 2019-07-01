Anti-encroachment operation in full swing

The district administration is its ongoing anti-encroachment operation has imposed fine on five shopkeepers and warned them of strict action if they do not remove encroachments from roads

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration is its ongoing anti-encroachment operation has imposed fine on five shopkeepers and warned them of strict action if they do not remove encroachments from roads.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Matiullah Khan, the district administration committee headed by Additional Assistant Commissioner Murad Ahmed Hoti launched anti-encroachment drive at main bazaar Kohat.

He asked shopkeepers to voluntarily remove encroachment from roads as it is one of main cause of traffic congestion and hurdle for pedestrians.

The committee also directed Municipal committee official to take special care of cleanliness on roads and remove garbage well on time.

Meanwhile, the district admonition of Hangu, sealed one general store shop for selling expire products and issued notice to four other shopkeepers.

Assistant Food Controller Shahid Ali directed business community and restaurants owners to fully comply with food authority laws and avoid selling of unhygienic and expired food items.

The committee warned that strict action would be taken against law violators under Food Act.