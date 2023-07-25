Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Operation In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Anti-encroachment operation in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir lead an anti-encroachment operation to evict long-term occupants on irrigation land Tuesday at Pindi Road area of Kohat.

According to DC office, a successful operation was conducted in clearing 1200 feet of public land from unauthorized settlers and land grabbers.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Saad Munir Khan along with TMA staff, irrigation staff and local police have participated in the operation and have removed encroachments from the water channel of the Irrigation Department.

Furthermore, the Irrigation Department and the district administrations of Kohat were commended for their performance by the Commissioner Kohat Division.

Besides, the commissioner also gave further instructions to each district administration to make sure that the assets of all government departments are well protected and to keep an eye out for land squatters.

Related Topics

Police Water Road Kohat Lead All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games announced

Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games announced

9 minutes ago
 Aldar increases investment in its retail portfolio ..

Aldar increases investment in its retail portfolio to AED 1 Billion with new red ..

22 minutes ago
 Addl SHO martyred in suicide attack in Khyber

Addl SHO martyred in suicide attack in Khyber

33 minutes ago
 GMC reflects UAE&#039;s leading position as global ..

GMC reflects UAE&#039;s leading position as global media industry capital: Shamm ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates President of Uzbek ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates President of Uzbekistan on his birthday

1 hour ago
 MoHRE records 18.6 million communication processes ..

MoHRE records 18.6 million communication processes with its customers in H1 2023

2 hours ago
SEC approves second batch of housing subsidy benef ..

SEC approves second batch of housing subsidy beneficiaries

2 hours ago
 ECP defers Imran Khan's contempt case indictment u ..

ECP defers Imran Khan's contempt case indictment until Aug 2

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of n ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of new judges of Dubai Rental Disp ..

4 hours ago
 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pa ..

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pakistan in August for Official ..

5 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations ..

UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations meeting

5 hours ago
 NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democr ..

NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan