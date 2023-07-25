Anti-encroachment operation in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir lead an anti-encroachment operation to evict long-term occupants on irrigation land Tuesday at Pindi Road area of Kohat.

According to DC office, a successful operation was conducted in clearing 1200 feet of public land from unauthorized settlers and land grabbers.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Saad Munir Khan along with TMA staff, irrigation staff and local police have participated in the operation and have removed encroachments from the water channel of the Irrigation Department.

Furthermore, the Irrigation Department and the district administrations of Kohat were commended for their performance by the Commissioner Kohat Division.

Besides, the commissioner also gave further instructions to each district administration to make sure that the assets of all government departments are well protected and to keep an eye out for land squatters.