Anti-encroachment Operation In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 04:36 PM

Anti-encroachment operation in Multan

A municipal corporation team launched an anti-encroachment crackdown at Gulshan Market, New Multan, Madni Intersection and Passport Office Road Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : A municipal corporation team launched an anti-encroachment crackdown at Gulshan Market, New Multan, Madni Intersection and Passport Office Road Tuesday.

The operation, led by Chief Executive Officer Iqbal Farid bulldozed many concrete buildings, makeshift places and small shopping wooden points on-the-spot.

The team also carried on action against wall-chalking around Goal Bagh Gulgasht area with a large of banners and posters were taken into custody.

Iqbal Farid said the aforesaid action was part of beautification plan of the city, initiated on the instructions of Multan commissioner. He said that encroachments and wall-chalking had spolied the beauty of the city. He appealed to citizens to cooperate with the team and discourage elements involved in spoiling beauty of the city.

