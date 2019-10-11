UrduPoint.com
Anti-encroachment Operation In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 12:22 PM

Anti-encroachment operation in Multan

An anti-enchroachment crackdown was launched on the directions of Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu in the areas of Samejabad, Nawan Shehr, Dera Adda, cardiology hospital and suburban areas here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) -: An anti-enchroachment crackdown was launched on the directions of Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu in the areas of Samejabad, Nawan Shehr, Dera Adda, cardiology hospital and suburban areas here on Friday.

The municipal corporation (MC) team led by chief officer MC Iqbal Fareed conducted raids at various area markets and seized three trucks of goods and material causing encroachment, and cleared the roads for smooth flow of traffic.

