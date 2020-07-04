Anti-encroachment operation in vegetable market, six held

District administration launched anti-encroachment operation at fruits and vegetable market and caught six people during raid here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration launched anti-encroachment operation at fruits and vegetable market and caught six people during raid here on Saturday.

The operation against encroachers was carried out in supervision of Secretary Market Committee Ijaz Saleem while heavy police contingent and security staff of the market committee participated.

The six persons which were caught included Muhammad Tahir, Kanwar Ali, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Imran, Ahmed Ali and Muhammad Nasir.

The case was also lodged against the encroachers at Shah Rukn - E Alam police station.

The operation will continue in the vegetable market till complete eradication of encroachment under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak, Ijaz Saleem concluded.