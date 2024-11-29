Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan

Multan Development Authority (MDA) continued crackdown on encroachments across the city under the directives of Director General Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan, here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Multan Development Authority (MDA) continued crackdown on encroachments across the city under the directives of Director General Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan, here on Friday.

MDA enforcement teams successfully removed illegal encroachments from several key areas, including Water Works Road, Fish Market Road, New Shah Shams Colony, Grain Market, and Chungi No. 22, along with surrounding areas.

According to MDA spokesperson, these actions are part of the Punjab government’s vision for a Cleaner and Greener Punjab, to ensuring the city remains organized and encroachment free. MDA teams have been conducting daily operations in various markets and streets to enforce these directives.

He warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in encroachments, and urged citizens to support the initiative by discouraging elements involved in spoiling beauty of the city.