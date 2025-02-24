Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Operation Intensified In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 11:34 PM

The Multan Development Authority (MDA) has continued crackdown on anti-encroachment across the city under the directives of Director General Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan here on Monday

The MDA enforcement teams successfully removed illegal encroachments from several key areas, including Ganta Ghar, Nawan Shehr, Aziz Hotel chowk, Double Phatak General Bus Stand and surrounding areas.

The MDA enforcement teams successfully removed illegal encroachments from several key areas, including Ganta Ghar, Nawan Shehr, Aziz Hotel chowk, Double Phatak General Bus Stand and surrounding areas.

According to an MDA spokesperson, these actions are part of the Punjab government’s vision for a Cleaner and Greener Punjab, to ensuring the city remains organized and encroachment free. The MDA Teams have been conducting daily operations in various markets and streets to enforce these directives.

The spokesperson stressed that strict action will be taken against those involved in encroachments, urging citizens to support the initiative by discouraging elements involved in spoiling beauty of the city.

