Anti Encroachment Operation Kicks Off In City

Thu 02nd September 2021 | 08:10 PM

Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Havelian Kiran Zeb along with Tehsil Municipal Administration Thursday kicked off anti encroachment operation in the city and registered cases against the violators

Kiran Zeb told the media persons that TMA officials have served notices well before time to the encroachers of Depot Road and other congested areas of the city to remove their encroachment voluntarily otherwise all encroachments would be removed and items would be confiscated.

She said cases were registered against four shop keepers of Depot Road Havelian who tried to stop the workers during an anti-encroachment drive.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers complaint that anti encroachment operation was started without any prior notice.

Anti encroachment operation would be continued indiscriminately till the removal of all encroachments in the city, TMO added.

