Anti encroachment operation kicks off in city

(@FahadShabbir)

Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Havelian Kiran Zeb along with Tehsil Municipal Administration Thursday kicked off anti encroachment operation in the city and registered cases against the violators

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Havelian Kiran Zeb along with Tehsil Municipal Administration Thursday kicked off anti encroachment operation in the city and registered cases against the violators.

Kiran Zeb told the media persons that TMA officials have served notices well before time to the encroachers of Depot Road and other congested areas of the city to remove their encroachment voluntarily otherwise all encroachments would be removed and items would be confiscated.

She said cases were registered against four shop keepers of Depot Road Havelian who tried to stop the workers during an anti-encroachment drive.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers complaint that anti encroachment operation was started without any prior notice.

Anti encroachment operation would be continued indiscriminately till the removal of all encroachments in the city, TMO added.