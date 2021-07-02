Anti-encroachment operation launched

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :A crackdown against encroachments has been launched in tehsil Jarranwal.

The anti-encroachment teams under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Jarranwala Muhammad Zubair demolished all cemented and temporary set ups in different bazaars- Landa Bazaar, Sarafa Market and Masjid Bazaar.

AC Muhammad Zubair said that in 7-days anti-encroachment campaign, all typesof illegal set ups would be removed in bazaars and streets.