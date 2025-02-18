Anti-encroachment operation launched

On the directions of the Punjab government, anti-encroachment operation was carried out in the region

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) On the directions of the Punjab government, anti-encroachment operation was carried out in the region.

Teams of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur along with machinery carried out the anti-encroachment operation in several localities, residential areas, markets and commercial centers.

The teams, who were assigned the task of removing encroachments from commercial centers and residential areas reached Maila Wali Gali Bazaar, Hussaini Chowk bazaar, Sattelite Town Commercial area, Shehzadi Chowk bazaar, Model Town B and C, Shahdra and several others where they removed encroachments.

Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, Dr. Farhan Farooq and other officials monitored the anti-encroachment operation. Police personnel were also deployed to maintain law and order. The DC Bahawalpur warned that no one would be allowed to set up encroachments.