Anti-encroachment operation launched

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) ::The district administration removed encroachments from the city's busiest bazaar, Hussain Agahi, on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khatak led the anti-encroachment campaign.

Temporarily set up encroachments were removed and rickshaws parked illegally at road were also challaned.

Assistant Commissioner Qazi Mansoor directed the shopkeepers to submit affidavit that they would not allow vendors to set up their business points outside their shops.

Traders hailed the drive against the encroachers and stated that it would facilitate them in flourishing their business.