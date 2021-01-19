UrduPoint.com
Anti-encroachment Operation Launched In District

Tue 19th January 2021

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad, anti-encroachment operation was launched across the district, on Tuesday

RAHIM YAR KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad, anti-encroachment operation was launched across the district, on Tuesday.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rayasat Ali directed to remove all illegal bus stands and booking centres at Khanpur Adda while encroachments on the outer side including the perimeter wall of New General Bus Stand were also removed.

The DC has also directed the assistant commissioners and Secretary RTA to immediately remove encroachments in bazaars and major highways in their limits.

He said that strict action would be taken against those who made illegal encroachments.

More Stories From Pakistan

