Anti-encroachment operation launched in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Local Municipal Committee (MC) launched crackdown against encroachment in main bazaars and markets including Akbar Bazaar, Liaqat Bazaar and adjacent places here Thursday.

A large number of MC staff followed by police officials conducted operation headed by Chief Officer Municipal Committee Iftikhar Bungish.

It had removed makeshift settlements to clear out roads on direction of DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

All light and heavy goods causing to encroach public property were seized by the authority concerned on the spot.

DC issued warning that any re-encroachment would be dealt strictly as it was prohibited under the constitutional law.