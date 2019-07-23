Anti-encroachment operation launched in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) : A municipal corporation team have launched grand operation against encroachment at Nishtar Road and multiple places of the city with huge goods loaded on four trucks were taken into custody.

Encroachers were warned of registration of cases id encroachment re-emerge after their removal in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak reviewed operation activity at Nishtar Road while Additional Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas and Assistant Commissioner City Kamran Bukhari were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, similar operation was held at Gerdezi Market, Gol Bagh Gulghast, Nawan Sher, Aziz Hotel Chowk, Old Shujabad Road to Vehari Road, Faizi Road to Nushab Cienema, Wood Market intersection and surrounding places on Tuesday. A large number of makeshift selling points, concrete structures were bulldozed.

A municipal corporation team, led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Iqbal Farid also removed wall-chalking from Rasheedabad intersection, Kumharanwala intersection, Hazoori Bagh Road, Tughlaq Road, Chungi No 8 and Silli Khana Road.