UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-encroachment Operation Launched In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:36 PM

Anti-encroachment operation launched in Multan

A municipal corporation team have launched grand operation against encroachment at Nishtar Road and multiple places of the city with huge goods loaded on four trucks were taken into custody

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) : A municipal corporation team have launched grand operation against encroachment at Nishtar Road and multiple places of the city with huge goods loaded on four trucks were taken into custody.

Encroachers were warned of registration of cases id encroachment re-emerge after their removal in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak reviewed operation activity at Nishtar Road while Additional Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas and Assistant Commissioner City Kamran Bukhari were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, similar operation was held at Gerdezi Market, Gol Bagh Gulghast, Nawan Sher, Aziz Hotel Chowk, Old Shujabad Road to Vehari Road, Faizi Road to Nushab Cienema, Wood Market intersection and surrounding places on Tuesday. A large number of makeshift selling points, concrete structures were bulldozed.

A municipal corporation team, led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Iqbal Farid also removed wall-chalking from Rasheedabad intersection, Kumharanwala intersection, Hazoori Bagh Road, Tughlaq Road, Chungi No 8 and Silli Khana Road.

Related Topics

Hotel Road Vehari Bagh Shujabad Market From

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram shares ordeal at Manchester Airport

4 minutes ago

Mureed Abbas Murder: Another video message release ..

8 minutes ago

Travel blogger Dear Alyne is coming to Pakistan!

12 minutes ago

Trump congratulates Boris Johnson, says he will be ..

1 second ago

Rubina Khalid to be indicted on August 2, in corru ..

3 seconds ago

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail for improvement in agr ..

4 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.