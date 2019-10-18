UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-encroachment Operation Launched On Chehlum Routes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:46 PM

Anti-encroachment operation launched on chehlum routes

An anti-encroachment operation was launched on chehlum routes on the directions of Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) -:An anti-encroachment operation was launched on chehlum routes on the directions of Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu.

A municipal corporation (MC) team here on Friday launched crackdown against encroachments on various routes of chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.

A) at Shah Gardez, Boar Gate, Astana Laal Shah and suburban areas and seized two trucks of goods as well as cleared the roads in order to facilitate mourners during chehlum processions.

Related Topics

Astana

Recent Stories

PCB removes Sarfraz Ahmad from National Cricket Te ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to have access to UAE labour market's dat ..

51 seconds ago

Golf: CJ Cup second round scores

52 seconds ago

Danish striker Larsen gets two-year Australia dopi ..

2 minutes ago

Caracas' Ambassador to UN Says Venezuela Joining U ..

2 minutes ago

Teacher dies in Malakand accident in Malakand

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.