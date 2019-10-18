Anti-encroachment operation launched on chehlum routes

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) -:An anti-encroachment operation was launched on chehlum routes on the directions of Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu.

A municipal corporation (MC) team here on Friday launched crackdown against encroachments on various routes of chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.

A) at Shah Gardez, Boar Gate, Astana Laal Shah and suburban areas and seized two trucks of goods as well as cleared the roads in order to facilitate mourners during chehlum processions.