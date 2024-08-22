Open Menu

Anti-Encroachment Operation Launched On Ring Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2024 | 11:43 PM

The district administration in collaboration with Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) on Thursday launched an operation against encroachments on Ring Road

According to Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sarmad Salim Akram, the operation was carried out in light of orders from the provincial government and dozens of illegal structures and encroachments were demolished.

Heavy machinery was used to demolish the illegal encroachment and several individuals were arrested on the spot for violating the law erecting illegal structures.

District Administration has said that operation against illegal encroachments would continue indiscriminately in District Peshawar and strict action would be taken against violators.

He also urged public to cooperate with the district administration to eradicate encroachment and free Peshawar of encroachment mafia.

