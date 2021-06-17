UrduPoint.com
Anti-encroachment Operation Launches, Concrete Construction Demolished

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration launched grand anti-encroachment crackdown at various places of the city and concrete and temporary constructions were demolished.

The operation was carried out at Sher Shah, Nadarabad, Chungi No 14 and Qasim Bela areas under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner city Khawaja Muhammad Umair Mahmood.

The metropolitan corporation staff alongwith heavy machinery participated in the operation.

AC City Khawaja Umair said that the encroachment was creating problems in smooth traffic flow and warned the shopkeepers to run their businesses in shop's jurisdiction only.

He said that the anti-encroachment operation would continue and warned that the goods would be confiscated over setting up encroachment again.

More Stories From Pakistan

