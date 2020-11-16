Anti-encroachment operation on Nov 19

An anti encroachment operation being carried out on the Supreme Court's order to clear the markets and public places has been rescheduled from 'Fakir Ka Pirh' to 'Puqqa Qila' areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :An anti encroachment operation being carried out on the Supreme Court's order to clear the markets and public places has been rescheduled from 'Fakir Ka Pirh' to 'Puqqa Qila' areas.

The Assistant Commissioner City Taluka Muhammad Arbab Ibrahim notified here on Monday that the drive would be carried out on November 19.

He wrote a letter to the SSP Hyderabad, administrator and other officials of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, DSP City, DSP Traffic and SHO anti encroachment force to provide his office the required assistance for the purpose.

The hindrances for the traffic and pedestrians would be removed or demolished during the operation in the city's densely populated and commercial areas.