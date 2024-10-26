Anti-encroachment Operation Seals 18 Shops,removes 195 Banners
Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has sealed 18 shops and removed 195 banners and streamers from various city locations during a crackdown against encroachment mafia,here on Saturday.
In line with the directives from Deputy Commissioner(DC),Syed Musa Raza,regulations squads under the supervision of MCL chief officer,Shahid Abbas Kathia, have been activated across all zones to remove enchantments and temporary stalls.
During the move,seven truck-loads of confiscated items were also shifted to the MCL junk yard.
DC emphasized that traders should proactively clear encroachments in front of their shops.
He warned of strict action against violations,stating that encroachments significantly disrupt traffic flow.
The removal of temporary structures has already improved traffic conditions and he reaffirmed that no encroachments would be tolerated in key areas.
Zonal officers will continue monitoring designated business areas to ensure compliance.
The cooperation of the trading community and the public was essential in keeping the city free of encroachments, he added.
