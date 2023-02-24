UrduPoint.com

Anti-encroachment Operation Started In Shahdara

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Anti-encroachment operation started in Shahdara

The district administration took necessary steps to remove difficulties being faced in the construction of Shahdara flyover and bypass and started an anti-encroachment operation in the Shahdara Chowk, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration took necessary steps to remove difficulties being faced in the construction of Shahdara flyover and bypass and started an anti-encroachment operation in the Shahdara Chowk, here on Friday.

The special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Wasiq Abbas cleared the surrounding of construction site from encroachers. The officials of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Revenue, Police, WAPDA and WASA served their services in this operation.

The encroachment operation continued from Shahdara Mor to Sheikhupura Road and illegal encroachments, solid sheds and structures are being removed in front of 210 shops.

Assistant Commissioner City Wasiq Abbas said that lands worth Rs 367.5 million were also retrieved during the operation, adding that construction work of Shahdara flyover and bypass was getting delayed due to encroachments. By clearing area from encroachers the difficulties in the construction process would be solved, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Police WAPDA Road Sheikhupura SITE From Million

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of Sharjah Wheel ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of Sharjah Wheelers Festival

5 minutes ago
 UAE, Mongolia sign MoU on defence cooperation

UAE, Mongolia sign MoU on defence cooperation

5 minutes ago
 Nine killed, 1,154 injured in 1,111 accidents in P ..

Nine killed, 1,154 injured in 1,111 accidents in Punjab

10 seconds ago
 Poland, US in talks to produce ammunition for Ukra ..

Poland, US in talks to produce ammunition for Ukraine

12 seconds ago
 EU Criticizes China's Peace Settlement Plan for Uk ..

EU Criticizes China's Peace Settlement Plan for Ukraine as 'Selective'

3 minutes ago
 Russia Continues to Be Criticized Through UNGA Res ..

Russia Continues to Be Criticized Through UNGA Resolution on Ukraine - Foreign M ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.