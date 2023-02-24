Anti-encroachment operation started in Shahdara

The district administration took necessary steps to remove difficulties being faced in the construction of Shahdara flyover and bypass and started an anti-encroachment operation in the Shahdara Chowk, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration took necessary steps to remove difficulties being faced in the construction of Shahdara flyover and bypass and started an anti-encroachment operation in the Shahdara Chowk, here on Friday.

The special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Wasiq Abbas cleared the surrounding of construction site from encroachers. The officials of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Revenue, Police, WAPDA and WASA served their services in this operation.

The encroachment operation continued from Shahdara Mor to Sheikhupura Road and illegal encroachments, solid sheds and structures are being removed in front of 210 shops.

Assistant Commissioner City Wasiq Abbas said that lands worth Rs 367.5 million were also retrieved during the operation, adding that construction work of Shahdara flyover and bypass was getting delayed due to encroachments. By clearing area from encroachers the difficulties in the construction process would be solved, he added.