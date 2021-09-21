Anti-encroachment operation starts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :An anti-encroachment operation was carried out at Badin Bus stop in Taluka Latifabad on Tuesday to demolish illegal construction using heavy machinery.

The officials of civil administration including anti-encroachment force of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) led by Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Fatima Saima carried out operation.

The encroachers resisted the operation and pelted stones besides aerial firing to stop the anti encroachment drive but district administration called the additional contingents of Police and Rangers to maintain law and order.

The anti-encroachment drive was carried out on the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro to retrieve government land from illegal occupants.

On arrival of the Rangers and Police contingents, the occupants fled away and administration demolished illegally built structures from Badin Bus Stop and other adjoining areas.