Anti-encroachment operation starts to ensure hassle free traffic

In order to provide a hassle free traffic environment by removing all illegally built structures, an anti encroachment operation started on Thursday in the city and other areas of Hyderabad district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :In order to provide a hassle free traffic environment by removing all illegally built structures, an anti encroachment operation started on Thursday in the city and other areas of Hyderabad district. The Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab along with Director Anti Encroachment cell of HMC Nasir Lodhi started anti encroachment drive from Timber Market area which would continue for two more days. Arbab said the illegally built cemented structures and iron made cabins erected over the roads would also be removed with the help of anti encroachment force and the Police.

The objective of the operation was to provide a hassle free traffic environment to the people of Hyderabad, AC city said and added that no one would be allowed to encroach public property. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Rural Ms. Qandeel Fatima also carried out anti encroachment operation in Deh Widh at Husri and demolished a wall being constructed on government land to encroach it.

An anti encroachment drive was also carried out in taluka Qasimabad under supervision of Assistant Commissioner Gada Hussain Soomro where illegal constructions were removed from Giddu Chowk area.