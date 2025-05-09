Anti-encroachment operation to be continued

Chairperson CM Punjab Inspection, Surveillance and Monitoring Directorate Brig (retd) Babar Alauddin has said that the operation against encroachments should be continued

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Chairperson CM Punjab Inspection, Surveillance and Monitoring Directorate Brig (retd) Babar Alauddin has said that the operation against encroachments should be continued

as per the instructions of the chief minister Punjab.

The condition of parks should be further improved with beautification of green belts

and crossings.

He said that providing the best recreational facilities to people should be a priority of the

district administration.

He issued these guidelines during a surprise visit to the Jinnah Park, tehsil Chak Jhumra on

Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Chak Jhumra and Chief Officer Municipal Committee

were also present.