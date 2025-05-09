Anti-encroachment Operation To Be Continued
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 09:46 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Chairperson CM Punjab Inspection, Surveillance and Monitoring Directorate Brig (retd) Babar Alauddin has said that the operation against encroachments should be continued
as per the instructions of the chief minister Punjab.
The condition of parks should be further improved with beautification of green belts
and crossings.
He said that providing the best recreational facilities to people should be a priority of the
district administration.
He issued these guidelines during a surprise visit to the Jinnah Park, tehsil Chak Jhumra on
Friday.
Assistant Commissioner Chak Jhumra and Chief Officer Municipal Committee
were also present.
