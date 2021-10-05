Anti encroachment operation to begin in Latifabad from Oct 6

The local administration on Tuesday issued a schedule for an anti encroachment drive in different areas of Latifabad to remove illegal structures built on public property and roads

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The local administration on Tuesday issued a schedule for an anti encroachment drive in different areas of Latifabad to remove illegal structures built on public property and roads.

The Assistant Commissioner Fatima Saima informed that anti encroachment operations would be carried out in different areas of Latifabad taluka on the directives of honourable courts, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner and all encroachments would be removed.

As per schedule, encroachments would be removed in the main bazaar on both side roads of unit 11 on October 6 while illegal structures would be retrieved from both side roads in Tando Mir Ghulam Hussain Latifabad unit 09 and unit 06 D-Block surrounding areas on October 7.

AC Latifabad informed that encroachment operation would be carried out at main road H. No. 249 unit 2 sector D near Chistiya Masjid Latifabad on October 9.

In a letter addressed to the Administrator/ Municipal Commissioner HMC, Executive Engineer Provincial Highways,Manage SSGC Latifabad, DSP Police concerned, DSP traffic and SHOs concerned, AD Anti Encroachment Cell HMC, they were requested to provide assistance in terms of machinery, workforce and equipment to avoid any untoward situation for the successful completion of the operation.