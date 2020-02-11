Assistant Commissioner Gul Bano on Tuesday said that no interference would be tolerated in operation against encroachment in various bazaars of the city

Mardan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ):Assistant Commissioner Gul Bano on Tuesday said that no interference would be tolerated in operation against encroachment in various bazaars of the city.

Expressing her reaction over shopkeepers who tried to halt anti-encroachment drive, she vowed to continue action against encroachments in Shaheed Bazaar, Bank Road, Khawaja Ganj Bazaar and other areas.

The assistant commissioner said that any interference in performing official duty would be not tolerated.

She said strict action would be taken against those who made illegal encroachment.

Meanwhile, police have registered FIRs against 24 shopkeepers involved in creating law and order situation by halting the operation against encroachment.