Anti-Encroachment Operation Underway In Bahawalpur
Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 02:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) On the orders of the superior courts and the Punjab government, an anti-encroachment operation was underway in the Bahawalpur region.
Incharge of, the Anti-Encroachment Cell, Malik Iqbal Aheer said that special teams of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur had been continuing anti-encroachment operations in bazaars, markets and the commercial hub of the city.
“Superior courts and the provincial government have directed to remove encroachments from roads immediately,” he said.
He said that staff and vehicles of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur were engaged in removing encroachments from roads and bazaars in every important area of the city. He further said that a sum of Rs 70,000 had been fined against those shopkeepers found involved in encroachment.
