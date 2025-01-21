Anti encroachment week in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem has said anti-encroachment week is being

observed in the district.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, he said throughout this week,

all major roads in the division's tehsils would be cleared of permanent and temporary

encroachments.

DC Muhammad Waseem shared that targeted areas were Choki Bhaghat, Azad Road, urdu Bazaar,

City Road, and Khushab Road in Sargodha; Fawara Chowk to Khatam-ul-Nabi Chowk in

Kot Momin,Jail Road in Shahpur,Liaquat Shaheed Road in Bhalwal, Shahpur Road in Bhera,

Block No 1 in Sillanwali and Farooqa Road in Sahiwal tehsil.

The deputy commissioner also mentioned that operations under the supervision of

assistant commissioners were ongoing in all tehsils.

He urged traders to cooperate with the administration for removing encroachments.