Anti-encroachments Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Anti-encroachments operation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti encroachment teams removed encroachments from Dijkot road on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the district administration said articles of shopkeepers displayed on footpaths were seized.

The officials of the district administration and Municipal Corporation participated in the operation.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar said illegal practice created hurdles for pedestriansas well as traffic, adding that legal action would be initiated against violators.

