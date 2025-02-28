Open Menu

Anti-encroachments Operation Conducted

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Anti-encroachments operation conducted

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A team under directions of Deputy Commissioner, Dir Lower, Muhammad Arif Khan on Friday removed encroachments during an operation in Munda Bazaar.

Chairman Tehsil Munda, Haji Anayat Ullah Khan and Tehsil Municipal Officer, Noor ul Amin were present on the occasion.

The purpose of the operation was to improve traffic flow, drainage of water and elimination of illegal land possessions.

The district administration is taking practical measures to save the people's rights and facilitate them at maximum level.

APP/aqb/378

Recent Stories

UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable ..

UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future

11 minutes ago
 ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates durin ..

ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan

26 minutes ago
 UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people ..

UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire

41 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators f ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..

1 hour ago
 South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at B ..

South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran

1 hour ago
 Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright f ..

Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak

2 hours ago
European Parliament delegation gains insight into ..

European Parliament delegation gains insight into UAE's human rights efforts

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team

Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team

2 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on ..

UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on advancing joint action, buildi ..

2 hours ago
 Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios ..

Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s crea ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan