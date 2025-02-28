Anti-encroachments operation conducted

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A team under directions of Deputy Commissioner, Dir Lower, Muhammad Arif Khan on Friday removed encroachments during an operation in Munda Bazaar.

Chairman Tehsil Munda, Haji Anayat Ullah Khan and Tehsil Municipal Officer, Noor ul Amin were present on the occasion.

The purpose of the operation was to improve traffic flow, drainage of water and elimination of illegal land possessions.

The district administration is taking practical measures to save the people's rights and facilitate them at maximum level.

