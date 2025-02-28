Anti-encroachments Operation Conducted
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 02:50 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A team under directions of Deputy Commissioner, Dir Lower, Muhammad Arif Khan on Friday removed encroachments during an operation in Munda Bazaar.
Chairman Tehsil Munda, Haji Anayat Ullah Khan and Tehsil Municipal Officer, Noor ul Amin were present on the occasion.
The purpose of the operation was to improve traffic flow, drainage of water and elimination of illegal land possessions.
The district administration is taking practical measures to save the people's rights and facilitate them at maximum level.
APP/aqb/378
Recent Stories
UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future
ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan
UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..
South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran
Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak
European Parliament delegation gains insight into UAE's human rights efforts
Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team
UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on advancing joint action, buildi ..
Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s crea ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IVY College of Management Sciences delegation visits Parliament House6 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachments operation conducted6 minutes ago
-
Powerful explosion occurred in mosque6 minutes ago
-
19 law violators held16 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh36 minutes ago
-
Four killed in road accident near Rawalpindi36 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another injured in firing on judicial complex incident36 minutes ago
-
KP CM forms body to monitor prices of essential commodities in Ramazan36 minutes ago
-
Gujar Khan Police recover looted amount from GT Road robbers36 minutes ago
-
26 Lance Head Constables promoted to Head Constable rank36 minutes ago
-
Men injured outside of court56 minutes ago
-
By-election on NA-213 Umerkot to held on April 171 hour ago