Anti-encroachments Operation Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:07 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi, along with municipal officers and other staff on Thursday went round different areas of Sukkur including Shaheed Ganj, Nishter Road, Dhak Road and Gharibabad markets to mark the launch of an anti-encroachments operation.

On the first day of the operation, fine imposed on different shopkeepers while two trucks loaded with different benches and stalls were also seized. The ADC, on the occasion, also warned the shopkeepers to refrain from encroaching upon the space in front of their shops, or otherwise they would be dealt with as per law.

More Stories From Pakistan

