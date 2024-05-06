Anti-encroachments operation continues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) A crackdown on encroachments is in full swing in various parts of the district.

Anti-encroachment teams conducted an operations on Sargodha Road in the supervision

of Chief Officer Muhammad Zubair Wattoo and demolished setups as well as sheds

in front of shops.

The articles of shopkeepers were also confiscated in addition to issuing warnings to them.

CO Zubir Wattoo said the action against encroachments would continue without

discrimination.