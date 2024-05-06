Open Menu

Anti-encroachments Operation Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Anti-encroachments operation continues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) A crackdown on encroachments is in full swing in various parts of the district.

Anti-encroachment teams conducted an operations on Sargodha Road in the supervision

of Chief Officer Muhammad Zubair Wattoo and demolished setups as well as sheds

in front of shops.

The articles of shopkeepers were also confiscated in addition to issuing warnings to them.

CO Zubir Wattoo said the action against encroachments would continue without

discrimination.

Related Topics

Road Sargodha

Recent Stories

Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today

Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today

18 minutes ago
 SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC r ..

SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats

20 minutes ago
 ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for ear ..

OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute

33 minutes ago
 Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to presen ..

Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..

1 hour ago
 Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high prior ..

Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..

4 hours ago
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this ..

Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman t ..

Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..

13 hours ago
 Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save li ..

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue

20 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan