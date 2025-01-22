Anti-encroachments operation intensified

A comprehensive operation to remove encroachments across various areas of Lahore is currently underway, with strict measures being implemented to clear public spaces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A comprehensive operation to remove encroachments across various areas of Lahore is currently underway, with strict measures being implemented to clear public spaces.

In line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sahibzada Mohammad Yousaf conducted a rigorous operation against encroachments in the Model Town area. The operation led to the sealing of 10 shops, and two trucks of goods were confiscated. In another move, 11 more shops were sealed, and two trucks of goods were seized in Model Town.

AC Shalimar Dr Anum Fatima oversaw the retrieval of 12 kanals of government land in Shalimar, worth approximately 240 million rupees. Additionally, she carried out a crackdown in the Garhi Shaho Bazaar, sealing 11 food points and providing one day's notice to the affected shopkeepers.

AC City Rai Babar led a coordinated operation against encroachments and illegal banners in key commercial areas including Mall Road, Hall Road, urdu Bazaar, and Anarkali Market. AC Nishtar Mohammad Saleem Asi carried out an operation against encroachments and illegal banners on Ferozepur Road, enhancing measures to maintain traffic flow and public safety.

AC Ravi Tariq Shabbir took action in the city’s vegetable market, confiscating a truckload of fruits and vegetables. Announcements were also made from mosques in Model Town urging shopkeepers to remove encroachments around their premises.

AC Fatima Arshad visited prominent roads such as Allama Iqbal Road, Infantry Road, and Main Canal Road, removing illegal banners and taking action against street vendors. AC Raiwind Zainab Tahir spearheaded operations against encroachments at Adda Plot and Raiwind Road. AC Iqbal Town Khawaja Mohammad Umair Mahmood took action on Raiwind Road, confiscating goods from one shop and instructing vendors to keep their merchandise inside their stores. AC Sadar Abdul Basit Siddiqui led an operation against illegal encroachments and banners. Due to repeated violations, 10 cases were registered.

DC Syed Musa Raza reiterated that the administration will continue its no-tolerance policy against encroachments. He emphasized that keeping the city clean and free from illegal encroachments remains a top priority. He also urged citizens to report encroachments by contacting the control room at 03070002345.