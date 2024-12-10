Open Menu

Anti-encroachments Operation Started

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 01:00 PM

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The tehsil administration here on Tuesday started anti-encroachments operation under Programme “Suthra Punjab”.

Assistant Commissioner, Jawad Hussain Pirzada supervised the operations in main bazaar and Karial raod.

The teams removed encroachments and confiscated installed materials.

Superintendent Municipal Committee, Mian Rizwan Ali and Ecroachement Inspector, Imran Nazir was heading the teams.

The assistant commissioner said the operation would be continued in the town and urged the shopkeeper to remove their encroachments voluntarily.

