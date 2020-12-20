Anti-fraud election posters appear in Srinagar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Posters appeared in Srinagar and other parts of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by rejecting the recent electoral drama, staged by the Indian military apparatus in Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, posters were pasted by Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum.

The posters read pro-Pakistan, pro-freedom and anti-India contents.