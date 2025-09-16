Anti-Germ and Anti-Mosquito Campaign Launched in Matiari

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) A campaign is underway in district Matiari to eliminate waterborne germs and mosquito-borne diseases on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh under the supervision of DHO Dr. Asif Hussain Shah.

In this regard, the VBD team carried out spraying on stagnant water and also conducted mosquito-killing spray in different villages including Yar Muhammad Khoso, Bachoo Jalal Jafrani, Jakhri Gadori Khoso and Union Council Shah Alam Wasi.

According to ADHO (Preventive), DFP VBD Dr. Nazeer Ahmed Mallah, with the joint efforts of the district administration and the health department, steps are being taken to prevent various diseases in the district.