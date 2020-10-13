Anti-Harassment Committee delegation visits dialysis center to check medicare quality dispensed to women patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A two-member delegation of Anti-Harassment Committee of AJK, led by Senior Member Sahibzadi Mardiya Sultana Faizpuri Tuesday visited free dialysis center here at the Divisional Headquarter Teaching Hospital, run by a local non governmental organization (NGO) Anjuman Falaho Behbood-e-Insanayat

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :A two-member delegation of Anti-Harassment Committee of AJK, led by Senior Member Sahibzadi Mardiya Sultana Faizpuri Tuesday visited free dialysis center here at the Divisional Headquarter Teaching Hospital, run by a local non governmental organization (NGO) Anjuman Falaho Behbood-e-Insanayat.

She asked about the quality of medicare being dispensed to the patients including the women under treatment there.

Talking to media, Faizpuri, also a religious scholar, council warden at British High Commission in Islamabad and motivational speaker, lauded the NGO 'Anjuman Falaho Behbood-e-Insanayat' for its meritorious role for the rehabilitation of the ailing humanity through this state-of-the-art dialyses center, first of its own kind in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), running under the supervision of the founder chief of the organization and renowned philanthropist Dental Surgeon Dr Tahir Mahmood since over past three decades.

Sahibzadi Mardiya Sultana Faizpuri said the objective of her visit to the Dialysis Center was to assess the quality of the treatment being delivered to the patients particularly the women admitted at the center.

She described the medical service and treatment splendid.

Dr Tahir Mahmood apprised the delegation of the details of the services of the dialysis center, which, he said, is providing free dialysis facilities to at least 150 patients daily in three shifts of five-hours duration each.

Dr Tahir, also president of the coordination council of NGOs of Mirpur district, said his organization was determined to the best possible dialysis facilities to the patients especially those belonging to poor and down trodden classes, free of charge, with the financial assistance of the donors including philanthropists hailing from AJK besides Pakistani, Kashmiri diaspora community in various foreign countries including United Kingdom and other European countries.

He said with the passage of time, the Dialysis Center will be expanded with the financial compensation of the donors, philanthropists.

Earlier the delegation went round various wards of the center and inquired about the well-being of the patients besides paying for their early recovery.